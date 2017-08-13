Amateur Baseball: Chokio wins Region 9C title

Nick Hervin took the win on the mound for Chokio. Chandler Erickson earned the save, giving up one hit in the final two innings.

The Class C State Tournament begins this coming weekend, but since the Coyotes won the Region 9C title they get a bye. The Coyotes drafted Jacob Torgerson of the Morris Eagles, Colton Vein of the Montevideo Spartans, and Brandon Bornhorst of the Madison Mallards to join them at the state tournament.

Dumont drafted Spencer Kidder of Hancock as one of its three state tournament draftees. Hancock defeated Clinton but then was eliminated from the Region 9C tournament by Dumont Saturday, Aug. 12 in Madison.

Dumont.......000 210 00 0 - 3

Chokio.........001 121 00 x - 5