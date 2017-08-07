Amateur Baseball: Chokio to vie for Region 9C title

After going 1-1 in play-in games on Saturday, July 23 with a 6-5 win over Dawson and a 4-1 loss to Clinton, Hancock opened up 9C play with a 5-0 loss to Morris Saturday, July 29. The Orphans beat Minneota 3-1 on Saturday, Aug. 5 and followed that up with a 6-2 win over Madison on Sunday, Aug. 6. Hancock will take on Clinton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The winner will take on Dumont at 3:30 p.m. for the second spot in the Class C State Tournament. The winner also advances to take on Chokio in the Region 9C title game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Coyotes opened up the Region 9C tournament with a 7-2 win over Clinton on Saturday, July 29 and continued its streak with a 1-0 win over Madison on Sunday, July 30.

The No. 1-seeded Morris Eagles faltered for the second straight year, being eliminated early. After a 5-0 win over Hancock on Saturday, July 29, the Eagles fell 2-0 to Dumont Sunday, July 30. Morris was eliminated by Clinton as the Eagles fell 2-1 on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Rosen. Morris closes out the 2017 season with a 17-4 record.