Wiggins powers Wolves by Pelicans

The Timberwolves (13-9) took control midway through the second quarter after Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis was ejected for the first time in his six-year career.

Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng supported Wiggins with 19 points each. Tyus Jones scored 16, Jamal Crawford had 12, Karl-Anthony Towns 11 and Taj Gibson 10. Towns and Gibson grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.

Jrue Holiday led New Orleans (11-10) with 27 points, DeMarcus Cousins and Davis had 17 each, and Darius Miller scored 12. Cousin pulled down 10 rebounds.

Minnesota took advantage of Davis' absence to enjoy a 44-28 rebounding advantage.

Davis scored nine consecutive New Orleans points and was the game's high scorer when he was called for an offensive foul midway through the second quarter. He was whistled for a technical after arguing the call, and Cousins stepped in to pull Davis away from the officials.

On the ensuing possession, Davis was called for a defensive foul as Towns attempted a shot. Davis immediately started arguing again and was called for another technical and ejected.

After he left the game, the Timberwolves extended their lead from 46-43 to 62-49 at halftime. Minnesota outscored New Orleans 34-20 in the second quarter.

The Pelicans scored the first four points of the third quarter, but Jones made a jumper and Butler a 3-pointer.

Cousins scored nine straight New Orleans points, but the Pelicans got no closer than nine points.

Wiggins scored 13 points in the period as Minnesota increased its lead to 93-76 after three quarters.

NOTES: G Tyus Jones started for the fourth consecutive game in place of injured Timberwolves PG Jeff Teague (Achilles). ... Minnesota, which lost at home to Washington 92-89 on Tuesday night, improved to 2-2 on the back end of back-to-back games. ... The Wolves shot 58 percent after the Pelicans had held each of their previous four opponents to less than 43 percent shooting. ... New Orleans had 27 assists, its 17th straight game with at least 20 assists. ... Pelicans F Dante Cunningham started the second half in place of Anthony Davis. ... G Aaron Brooks, who scored five points in seven minutes, was the only Minnesota player to play during the first 47 minutes and not finish in double figures.