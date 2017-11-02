Search
    Sports Schedule for Thursday, Nov. 2

    By Brooke Kern Today at 7:01 a.m.
    Thursday, November 2

    Prep Boys Basketball

    Morris/C-A JH first day of practice, 3:30 p.m.

    Prep Volleyball – Section 3AA bracket here

    Section 3AA-North Championship

    #1 Morris/C-A vs #2 Paynesville, Minnewaska Area 7 p.m.

    Section 3AA-South Championship

    #1 Marshall vs #2 Luverne, Pipestone Area 7 p.m.

    College Men's Soccer – UMAC Semifinal

    #4 UM-Morris @ #1 St. Scholastica, 1:30 p.m.

    #3 Northwestern @ #2 UW-Superior, 4 p.m.

    College Women's Soccer – UMAC Semifinal

    #3 UM-Morris @ No. 2 St. Scholastica, 11 a.m.

    #5 Northland @ #1 Northwestern, 4 p.m.

    College Women’s Basketball

    UM-Morris @ NDSU, 7 p.m. – Live stats here

