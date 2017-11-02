Sports Schedule for Thursday, Nov. 2
Thursday, November 2
Prep Boys Basketball
Morris/C-A JH first day of practice, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball – Section 3AA bracket here
Section 3AA-North Championship
#1 Morris/C-A vs #2 Paynesville, Minnewaska Area 7 p.m.
Section 3AA-South Championship
#1 Marshall vs #2 Luverne, Pipestone Area 7 p.m.
College Men's Soccer – UMAC Semifinal
#4 UM-Morris @ #1 St. Scholastica, 1:30 p.m.
#3 Northwestern @ #2 UW-Superior, 4 p.m.
College Women's Soccer – UMAC Semifinal
#3 UM-Morris @ No. 2 St. Scholastica, 11 a.m.
#5 Northland @ #1 Northwestern, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
UM-Morris @ NDSU, 7 p.m. – Live stats here