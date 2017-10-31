Search
    Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 31

    By Brooke Kern Today at 7:01 a.m.
    Tuesday, October 21

    Prep Volleyball

    Section 3AA-North

    #1 Morris/C-A vs #4 Litchfield, 7 p.m.

    #2 Paynesville vs #6 NL-Spicer, 7 p.m.

    Section 3AA-South

    #1 Marshall vs #4 Pipestone, 7 p.m.

    #2 Luverne vs #3 Jackson County Central, 7 p.m.

    Brooke Kern

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
