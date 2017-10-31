Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Prep Volleyball
Section 3AA-North
#1 Morris/C-A vs #4 Litchfield, 7 p.m.
#2 Paynesville vs #6 NL-Spicer, 7 p.m.
Section 3AA-South
#1 Marshall vs #4 Pipestone, 7 p.m.
#2 Luverne vs #3 Jackson County Central, 7 p.m.
