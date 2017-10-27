Sports Schedule for Friday, Oct. 27

Friday, October 27
Prep Girls Swimming and Diving
Morris / Minnewaska vs West Central Conference, Morris 3 p.m. diving / 6 p.m. swimming
College Womens Swimming and Diving
UM-Morris @ Concordia Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/
