Sports Schedule for Thursday, Oct. 26

Section 6A-South playoffs

No. 1 Underwood vs No. 8 Battle Lake, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Henning vs No. 5 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Breckenridge vs No. 7 West Central Area, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs No. 6 Parkers Prairie, 7 p.m.

Section 3AA-North playoffs

No. 1 Morris/C-A first round bye

No. 2 Paynesville vs No. 7 Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Montevideo vs No. 6 New London-Spicer, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Litchfield vs No. 5 Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.