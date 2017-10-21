Search
    Sports Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 21

    By Brooke Kern Today at 7:13 a.m.
    Saturday, October 21

    College Cross Country

    UM-Morris @ Mount Mary, 10:30 a.m.

    College Volleyball

    UM-Morris @ UW-Superior, 12 p.m.

    College Soccer

    UM-Morris vs Northland, W 1 p.m. / M 3:15 p.m.

    College Football

    UM-Morris @ Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Brooke Kern

