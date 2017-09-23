Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23

    By Brooke Kern Today at 6:13 a.m.
    Saturday, September 23

    Prep Volleyball

    Hancock hosts tournament, 9 a.m.

    Morris/C-A JH @ Alexandria tourney, 9 a.m.

    Midwest VB Showcase

    Morris/C-A ABC @ SW Christian, TBD (information here)

    Prep Cross Country

    Morris/C-A ABC @ Milaca, 9 a.m.

    Prep Girls Swim and Dive

    Morris/Minnewaska JH @ Sauk Centre, 10 a.m.

    Morris/Minnewaska AB @ U of M, 10 a.m.

    College Soccer

    UM-Morris @ St. Scholastica, M 2 p.m. / W 4:15 p.m.

    College Football

    UM-Morris @ St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    College Volleyball

    UM-Morris vs UW-Superior, Crown 4 p.m.

    UM-Morris @ Crown, 6 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsMorris/C-A TigersUMM CougarsHancock OwlsSports Schedule
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness