Sports Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23
Saturday, September 23
Prep Volleyball
Hancock hosts tournament, 9 a.m.
Morris/C-A JH @ Alexandria tourney, 9 a.m.
Midwest VB Showcase
Morris/C-A ABC @ SW Christian, TBD (information here)
Prep Cross Country
Morris/C-A ABC @ Milaca, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swim and Dive
Morris/Minnewaska JH @ Sauk Centre, 10 a.m.
Morris/Minnewaska AB @ U of M, 10 a.m.
College Soccer
UM-Morris @ St. Scholastica, M 2 p.m. / W 4:15 p.m.
College Football
UM-Morris @ St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
College Volleyball
UM-Morris vs UW-Superior, Crown 4 p.m.
UM-Morris @ Crown, 6 p.m.