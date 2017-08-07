Junior Legion: Morris closes out season 7-9-1

Jordan Leuthardt and Joe Kleinwolterink got hits for Morris in the loss to Kerkhoven. Colten Scheldorf walked twice and scored and Leuthardt also scored in the second inning. Pitchers Jaret Johnson and Leuthardt allowed four hits a piece. Johnson pitched five innings and Leuthardt, two.

Kerkoven took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and scored in each inning except the fourth and seventh.

Eli Grove earned the win against Benson. Grove pitched four innings and gave up two runs, six hits and had four strikeouts. Kevin Asfeld was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Morris junior legion finished out the 2017 season with a 7-9-1 record.