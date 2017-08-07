Weather Forecast

    Junior Legion: Morris closes out season 7-9-1

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:57 p.m.
    Jaret Johnson leaps over the tag applied by Benson second basemen. (Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times)1 / 2
    Colten Scheldorf dives for a ball during the win over Benson. (Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times)2 / 2

    Morris lost 8-2 to to Kerkhoven in junior legion playoff action on Tuesday, July 25, in Glenwood. Morris beat Benson last Friday, July 21, 3-2.

    Jack Riley fields a grounder in the win over Benson. (Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times)Jordan Leuthardt and Joe Kleinwolterink got hits for Morris in the loss to Kerkhoven. Colten Scheldorf walked twice and scored and Leuthardt also scored in the second inning. Pitchers Jaret Johnson and Leuthardt allowed four hits a piece. Johnson pitched five innings and Leuthardt, two.

    Kerkoven took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and scored in each inning except the fourth and seventh.

    Eli Grove earned the win against Benson. Grove pitched four innings and gave up two runs, six hits and had four strikeouts. Kevin Asfeld was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

    Morris junior legion finished out the 2017 season with a 7-9-1 record.

    Brooke Kern

