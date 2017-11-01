Letter to the editor: Vote yes for children on Nov. 7

We encourage our community to vote yes on our upcoming Morris Area Schools referendum. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., our community has an opportunity to create a better learning environment for our children. All voting is at Morris Area School.

You may also vote by absentee ballot during the regular district office hours. Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The last day to vote absentee is Nov. 6. You must bring a valid ID with you to vote by absentee ballot.

Go Tigers!

Elissa and Jason Breuer

Morris