Letter to the editor: Vote yes for children on Nov. 7
To the editor:
Public education isn't just about reading and arithmetic anymore. It has become the institution around which we organize our communities and by which we grow our children into responsible adults.
We encourage our community to vote yes on our upcoming Morris Area Schools referendum. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., our community has an opportunity to create a better learning environment for our children. All voting is at Morris Area School.
You may also vote by absentee ballot during the regular district office hours. Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The last day to vote absentee is Nov. 6. You must bring a valid ID with you to vote by absentee ballot.
Go Tigers!
Elissa and Jason Breuer
Morris