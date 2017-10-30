I strongly encourage district voters to approve this referendum. Some people have questioned recently why so much needs to be done now to the high school building. An aging building comes with many needs. For many years I taught in the high school building and regular maintenance was done yearly as the budget allowed. (There was one year when the State of Minnesota borrowed money from the school districts leaving them in a financial bind.) The first year I taught at the high school, the auditorium was built (1975), after that there were at least three major remodeling projects that happened with the culmination of building the elementary school. It's not like things weren't getting done, there was just a lot to get done. I commend the school board and administration for recognizing the current needs of our facilities and trying to do something about them.

Our district's schools are not only used by the PreK-12 students, but many community members use them as well. The activity at the schools starts early in the day and goes into the evenings on most weekdays. Our schools are the heart and pride of our community, they bring many people into the community, and it's important to maintain them by keeping a safe and healthy place for all who use these facilities.

Education is very important in our community and it's also important to maintain our schools. The work needs to be done, it will only get more expensive in the future if this referendum isn't approved. Even if you don't have students in the system, we will all benefit from this directly or indirectly. These students are the future leaders of our community and deserve the best facilities we can offer, so please vote to approve this referendum.

Voting will take place at the Morris High School gym on November 7 from 10 am to 8 pm. Absentee voting can be done at the Superintendent's office during regular office hours. If you are not registered to vote, you may register at the time of voting.

For more information, visit the school's website-www.morris.k12.mn.us/referendum or contact the Superintendent's office-320-589-4840.

Thank you for your support of Morris Area Public Schools.

Diane K. Nelson

Morris