Concerning Mr. Stork's letter to the editor of Sept. 16 (Explanation Needed on School Project), we also ask the question, "Why did the Morris Area high school administration not address the problems with the school as they occurred?"

Before voting on the referendum, we feel the taxpayers of the Morris Area School District are not only owed an explanation from the school administration, but also a formal plan for ongoing maintenance and repair of the facility plant, preventing the need for another massive cash infusion down the line.

Barbara McGinnis

Mara McGinnis, Morris