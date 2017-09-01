Letter to the editor: Trump is a disaster, but we have hope

The Trump Administration is a disaster. We played a special role in creating this disaster. Trump won Stevens County for President (52 percent). As others have said—the Presidency magnifies who you are. Power clarifies your character. We elected: A cheater. A liar. A moral coward and equivocator. An incompetent blowhard. A narcissist. A man-child. As the KKK and Neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville this month, they chanted, "Blood and Soil!" and "Jews will not replace us" and "White Lives Matter" with their Confederate and Nazi flags. Trump and Steve Bannon understood that racism could help Trump get elected. Trump was the king of the racist Birther Movement—echoing themes of blood and soil. Minnesota bled to take down Nazi Germany and the Confederate South. These flags are an insult to the heroism of Minnesotan patriots who fought against fascism, anti-Semitism, and racism. There are no statues honoring Hitler in Germany. But, hate is everywhere, including the North Star State. In 1920, in Duluth, a lynch mob killed three black men. Now, there is a memorial in Duluth to those same men who were unjustly killed. Trump can't even give a proper speech to Boy Scouts—a character-based institution—without talking about himself. It is not reasonable to look to Trump for healing. Trump was abandoned by business leaders this month. Trump has no moral authority and he has no real plans—or support—to grow the American economy for blue-collar workers. Trump is not making America great.

Even in this present darkness there is hope and love. On Sunday, Aug. 13 there was a non-partisan vigil held in Morris attended by about 75 people. We sang. We reflected and prayed. And, we remembered a new American hero killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her name is Heather Heyer. She was a 32-year-old peace activist. She was killed by a car driven by a Neo-Nazi. Many others were seriously injured. We also mourned the deaths of two police officers. Heather's father said he forgave the killer and he reflected on the ignorance—the hate—that led the killer to take Heather's life. Now is a time for moral clarity. An injury to one, is an injury to all. Silence is consent. All of us, including our religious and elected leaders must raise up our voices.

Troy Goodnough

Morris