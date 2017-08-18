Letter to the editor: Socialism not the answer to poverty

Somebody has to be guilty don't they? It has to be someone fault doesn't it? The only unfairness and inequality there is, is the fact that some people prefer to sit and watch a big screen TV instead of using their free cell phone to answer one of the many ads in the back of your paper, that is their choice, that is not my fault!!

The solution to the problem in that article is socialism, plain and simple, a form of government that has never worked anywhere in the world.Their answer is to take from those that have and give to those that do not. We could use Cuba or Venezuela for an example I guess. Socialist countries that cannot even produce enough food for their citizens. All those public programs and social safety nets that are proposed have dumped money down that hole for 50 years and nothing has changed.

If we are so terrible in the good old U.S.A., why do people keep trying to get in? May God Bless America and let us be very thankful to be free.

Harvey Koehl

Morris