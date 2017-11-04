Morris Area board accepts resignations; fixes boiler

The school board accepted Swezey's resignation at the Oct. 23 meeting.

The board approved several other staff changes on Oct. 23 including hiring Fredrick Whitney as a long- term paraprofessional substitute in the high school and Francie Turner as a full-time long-term special education substitute in the high school. The board also approved a leave of absence for one month for Alan Uphoff and the resignation of high school paraprofessional Peter Boever.

The boilers in the high school needed another repair. "We believe the latest repair will be approximately $4,000," superintendent Rick Lahn said in an email interview. "The boilers are in rough shape and we will continue to repair them."

The secondary boilers would be replaced in the plan in the proposed $19.2 facilities referendum. Lahn said the referendum would also allow the district to convert steam boilers in the elementary building to hot water heat. "(Hot water) is less expensive and easier system to regulate than steam," Lahn said. Two boilers in the elementary building could potentially heat the entire elementary and secondary complex if the conversion happens, Lahn said.

A district policy approved by the board will require criminal background checks for individuals

who volunteer in the school numerous times and volunteers on overnight field trips, Lahn said.