The play is called "We're Not Making This Play Up As We Go...Honest!"

Stage Manager, Amanda Wevley, does her best to set the show up for success with former crew members, reluctantly turned actors.

Wevley's Stage Manager character, Jill, is constantly moving people into place, making one kid, played by Reese Bailey, stay on stage, picking up Serena Schaefer's character when she faints, and preventing another crew member, Chloe Crowell, from reading on stage.

"It's chaos for my character to try and keep the people on stage focused on the actual script because they do not know the script as well as my character does," Wevley said.

"My character knows what the real play is supposedly about, but after being thrown on stage, she questions and criticizes everything that is happening. She doesn't help out that much," said sophomore theater veteran Miranda Chamberlain.

Senior Warren Osterman said this play is, "A great show to end my theatrical career with."

The only actor on stage that did not get hit with the flu virus is Nadine Miller's character Carrie. "Carrie tries her best to help the clueless extras and crew members on what they should do, but due to not knowing the script or having props, nothing goes as my character wants," Miller said.

Since Lindsey Mattson's character is bored and doesn't really know what is going on in the play, she wanders around on stage and sticks her nose in the multiple conversations she hears on stage. "It's fun getting to instigate confusion," said Lindsey.

Zachary Koehl said, "The constant fourth wall breaks in the show are pretty interesting and make this show something completely different from what this school has done before."

Being new to Hancock Theater, seventh-graders Paxton Rohloff and Cody Moon said, "It's fun being a part of the show."

The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Hancock School Stage. Admission is a free will donation.