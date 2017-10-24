Hancock BPA members to rake leaves Friday

Hancock Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a six year old program at Hancock High School. Since it started, the BPA group has sent more than half of the whole team to state each year. BPA has even sent eleven individuals/groups to nationals! That is amazing for a relatively new team.

Advisor, Amy Dougherty, wanted to start this group at Hancock because students approached her and expressed interested in starting the program. BPA has been at Hancock since 2011.

This year BPA has plans to host blood drives, food drives, organize our community service day and BPA hopes to support the Special Olympics.

Member, Taylor Wilson, enjoys that BPA is a friendly activity. "I learn different leadership skills and how to develop in the business world," said Wilson. Wilson is hoping to get to nationals in the Human Resource Management category. This year's national competition is in Texas.

BPA is also a program that gives to our community. "We do fundraisers that help those in need in our community and I like to be a part of that," said Wilson. In the past, BPA has raised funds for Hancock's own Nicole Logan, Aaron Solvie, and Morgan and Montana Molden.

Besides all the competitions, Dougherty is most looking forward to state competition and our community service project that is slated for Friday, Oct. 27.

Our community service day consists of Hancock's 4-12th graders taking the day to give back to our community in any way they can. "Students will rake lawns, help clean up brush, tidy up your garage, paint, anything members of our community need help with, they would be happy to do," Dougherty said.

There is no cost for this service, the students volunteer in order to thank the community for all the support given to Hancock School.

If you would like your property added to our list for the day, please contact Dawn Thiel at the school, 320-392-5621, by Thursday, September 26th and give her your address and what you'd like help with at your property.