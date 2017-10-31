The women of the Glacial Ridge ECLA Synod met on Oct. 24 in Morris. Here are some members with a banner marking the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation and Martin Luther. Submitted photo

The Glacial Ridge Conference Women of the ELCA Fall Gathering was at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris on Oct. 24. More than 100 women attended. The Rev. Larry Strenge of the Southwest Minnesota Synod ELCA portrayed Martin Luther. This Sunday is Reformation Sunday in the Lutheran Faith. Tuesday, Oct. 31 is Reformation Day. Reformation marks the anniversary of 1517, the year in which Luther wrote his 95 Theses which at its core states that humans may reach salvation only by their faith and not by deeds. He is credited with starting the Protestant Reformation.