Books come back after almost 100 years

"They came in the mail this morning from Dallas, Texas. After all that time," Morris Public Library Director Anne Barber said. Four books arrived in a box along with a handwritten note.

Barber wouldn't yet reveal the name of the sender or the boy who checked out the books because she wanted to first write the sender a letter.

"I think (the sender) would like to hear we are excited to get them back," Barber said.

Barber has no plans to charge overdue fines for the books.

The Morris books rank high in length of time for returned overdue books, according to the website MentalFloss.

A copy of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" was returned to the Chicago Public Library 78 years after it had been checked out.

The Attleboro Public Library in Massachusetts received a returned copy of T.S. Arthur's "The Young Lady at Home" 78 years after it had been check out.

According to Guiness World Records website, the world´s largest paid fine for an overdue library book is $345.14 the amount owed at two cents a day for the poetry book Days and Deeds checked out of Kewanee Public Library, Illinois, for a book checked out in 1955 and returned 47 years later. The website said the daughter presented the library with a check.

The returned books in Morris are "Captains Courageous," "Washington Irving.The Sketchbook," "Riley Love-Lyrics" and "Our Navy in Time of War. 1861-1898," and Appletons' Home Reading Book.

The handwritten note said the books were found in the sender's father's belongings. "While going through my late father's effects.... I discovered these books, which as a young boy, he apparently check out and never returned."

The sender's father died in 1989. As a possible explanation for why the books were not promptly returned, the sender said the father's mother died about the same time the books were checked out from the library. The sender also wrote, "I know if he was aware of them, he would have returned them long ago."

Barber is delighted with the returned books, especially because they are in such pristine condition.

"For 100 years they were (gone) and the fact that they are in perfection condition and we know they came from our library," Barber said.

At least two books bear the stamp name of Morris Public Library, Morris, Minn. "Captains Courageous" has the library card which includes the fancy handwriting of the librarian or library employee.

"Librarians used to have to have very nice handwriting," Barber said. The handwriting was needed to record the books and complete the catalog cards. But the writing in on the "Captains Courageous" card is exceptional, Barber said.

"This is really fabulous," she said.

The library was located in the Carnegie library building at 116 W. 6th St. which is now the home of the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum.

Barber said the library doesn't have any records of overdue books from that time period.

The books were examined after arrival and promptly placed in the library's front display case. The display includes a copy of the letter and the four books.