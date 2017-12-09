Donnelly News

Sunday school program on Dec. 10 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John's and 5 p.m. at Kongsvinger followed by a light supper

St. John's and Kongsvinger will be providing Hat and Mitten Trees for those in need, the first two weeks of December.

See the parish newsletter or call the parish office 246-3211 for times and dates of the Christmas services in the churches.

Community Christmas Dinner at noon on Dec. 25 at First Lutheran in Morris.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 on Main Street.

Santa will be in town at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the community hall.

Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at fire hall.

Esther Thompson of Cyrus passed away on Dec. 3. Survivors include her daughter Mona (John) Dickey of Donnelly.

David Reed of Moorhead passed away on Nov. 5. Survivors include his wife former Donnelly area resident Lorraine Kruize of Moorhead, his sister in-law Gertie (Glen) Werk and family of Donnelly

On Dec. 2, I stopped into McCollar Jewelry to wish Wally an early happy birthday

