West Central Cattlemen's Association earns award

The West Central Cattlemen's Association prides itself in promoting beef at all of their events throughout the year, a news release from the Minnesota Beef Council.

The group has two major events in which it serves beef to the public.

Association treasurer Dennis Sleiter said the association serves about 1,500 steaks at its annual steak fry, "just to promote beef." Those were eight-ounce steaks.

Through the years, West Central Cattlemen's Association has served different cuts of steak such as ribeye, sirloin, New York strip and tenderloin steak, the release said.

They also serve a variety of beef cuts at the Stevens County Fair steak stand. This past year, the association sold 1,600 pounds of coulette steak sandwiches. Additionally, members served 16,000 hamburgers throughout the year at their local schools and events, noteably at Urban Ag Day and the Minnesota Agricultural Education Conference.

The West Central Cattlemen's Association received a plaque and a $500 award to be used for beef promotions throughout the coming year.

West Central Cattlemen's Association includes producers in Stevens, Grant, Big Stone and part of Swift County. Eric Zeltwanger is the president, Scott Johnson is the vice president and Kim Johnson is the secretary.