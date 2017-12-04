Weather prompts early school dismissals
Blizzard conditions predicted for later this afternoon and evening have prompted some changes in school schedules today.
Morris Area Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Hancock school buses will leave at 12:30 p.m. with elementary dismissal at 12:20 p.m. and high school dismissal at 12:25 p.m. Chokio-Alberta Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today.
The Christmas Concert scheduled for tonight in Hancock has been postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the same time. The basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5 will be moved to a date to be determined later.
Tonight's elementary Christmas concert at Chokio-Alberta has been re-scheduled to 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.