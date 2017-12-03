Looking Back

W.C. Light, one of the progressive and prominent business men of this city, died at the Graceville hospital following almost a year of lingering illness. When still a young man he came to Morris and entered the employ of his uncle, J. D. Good, who operated a hardware and furniture store in the present Masonic building. It was while he was working for the N. Estaque firm he built his hardware store building which has one of the first to be erected in that side of Atlantic avenue.

To help worthy students attend the West Central School of Agriculture, the club women in the Seventh Minnesota Congressional district are interesting themselves in raising funds to establish several West Central scholarships. This scholarship fund is being raised under the leadership of Mrs. Samuel Lewison of Canby, who believes that one of the worthiest pieces of work that club women can do is to help train some of the ambitious young people in west central Minnesota to become future farmers and homemakers in western Minnesota.

Mrs. Louisa Ware, the oldest resident of Stevens County who entered her 100th year, has died. She has always taken a deep interest in the welfare of her neighbors and friends and was affectionately known as "Grandma" to hundreds of acquaintances in the city. She is survived by a son, Frank, of this city, and by a granddaughter, Frances, also of Morris.

"Laff That Off," a pleasing comedy in three acts, is to be presented soon by students at the West Central School of Agriculture. "Laff That Off" enjoyed a New York run of 358 performances at Wallick's Theatre. An able cast has been drawn from the advanced students at the West Central School. Miss Nanna Jelstrup is coaching the players. The people of Morris and community are promised an evening of entertainment that they will remember for some time.

84 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun of December 1, 1933

About 150 farmers of the southwest portion of Stevens County met at the schoolhouse in district No. 37 and the Stevens County Farmer's Holiday association was formed. Roy E. Berk of Chicago, an organizer of the national holiday association, was the principal speaker and he explained the aims of the organization. Carl Bruer was elected president of the association and Matt Reimers was chosen secretary and treasurer. The joining in the holiday association was done because they believe an organized society of farmers will strive to bring better prices for farm products.

The fine cooperation of county commissioners, county highway engineers and other local officials made it possible for the State Highway department to establish a record of putting 8,000 men to work on emergency federal jobs in 48 hours, according to N. W. Elsberg, state highway commissioner. In order to speed up the Civil Works administration's plan to take men off the relief lines throughout Minnesota, the highway department undertook to place 10,000 men on road jobs in the shortest time. By end of last week, the full 10,000 were on payrolls instead of relief rolls. Each county in the state was included in the program.

The Morris High School basketball team won its opening game of the season by defeating the Graceville team at Graceville by a score of 22 to 16. The lineup for Morris — Upp and Westereng, forwards; Gilbertson, center; Peterson and Goldberg, guards. Smith substituted for Gilbertson in the second quarter. Ross went in for Westereng in the fourth quarter and Westereng went back in for Ross.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of December 7, 1967

A familiar building on Atlantic avenue for over 50 years was removed from the scene last Wednesday. It was the front part of the old creamery building which has been used for storage since the new plant was built after World War II. A crane operated by Reliable Construction Co. ate its way through the bricks and timbers. The lot will be used for parking company equipment.

The Rev. Roger Morrow of St. Paul has accepted a call to the First Congregational Church of Hancock and will deliver his first sermon Sunday morning. Rev. Morrow is a native of Lincoln, NE and a graduate of St. Paul Bible College with a degree in Bible and theology. Mrs. Morrow is a native of Tracy but has lived in St. Paul for 17 years. She has a B.A. degree from the St. Paul Bible College, majoring in religious education.

Hancock gained an even split in two games the past week. The Owls played host to Chokio-Alberta and were defeated 70-53. Tuesday evening the locals traveled to Hoffman where they edged the Rockets, 59-58. Hancock's next game will host Graceville.

The Hancock and Benson Lions Clubs were hosts to District Governor Wallace Murray of District 5M-4 Lions International at a joint meeting held in Hancock. The general purpose of his visits to all Lions Clubs this year is to advise and instruct club members and to advise and instruct. During his visit to Hancock, Murray intends to make acquaintances with club members, advise and instruct club president Ted Dosdall and club secretary L. T. Christensen, the officers, directors, and all members on club administration and the objects of Lionism in general.

The Page Lake Homemakers Inc are sponsoring a bake sale and coffee bar at Den's Furniture for lifeguard fund. Due to additional cost of operation this coming year we will need more money than in the past, so if everyone could either donate cash or food to our sale. If you can please help us. We feel more secure with a lifeguard at the beach each year and hope that you will also.