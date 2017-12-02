Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly News.
For the most part temps have been mild during the past week; however a few days featured some strong winds that made it feel colder than it was. A few farmers have a little fieldwork left but most are done for the year
KLCW advent brunch on Dec. 3 following services at Kongsvinger about 9:30 a.m., meet at the parish hall. St. John's WELCA Christmas celebration is at 1:30 p.m. on Dec 5.
St. John's and Kongsvinger will be providing wat and mitten trees for Toys for Tots, and scarves, hats and mittens, for those in need, during the first two weeks of December.
St. John's is sponsoring a "where's the beef dinner?" raffle. Drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dece. 3 at the church.
The Donnelly City Council meets today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. at city hall.
The Herman Red Hats Christmas party is at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at AJ'S in Herman, The Bookmobile will be in town on main St. from 3:45-4 p.m. on Dec. 4.
The Rendsville 4-H club meets at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at St John's.
The Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at the fire hall.
Santa will be in town next weekend