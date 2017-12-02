Donnelly News

KLCW advent brunch on Dec. 3 following services at Kongsvinger about 9:30 a.m., meet at the parish hall. St. John's WELCA Christmas celebration is at 1:30 p.m. on Dec 5.

St. John's and Kongsvinger will be providing wat and mitten trees for Toys for Tots, and scarves, hats and mittens, for those in need, during the first two weeks of December.

St. John's is sponsoring a "where's the beef dinner?" raffle. Drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dece. 3 at the church.

The Donnelly City Council meets today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. at city hall.

The Herman Red Hats Christmas party is at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at AJ'S in Herman, The Bookmobile will be in town on main St. from 3:45-4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The Rendsville 4-H club meets at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at St John's.

The Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at the fire hall.

Santa will be in town next weekend