Storck receives national honor for fair work

The family connection "is something that's been going on for many years. It's part of my blood," Storck said.

Storck's work has not gone unnoticed. The International Association of Fairs and Expos recently selected Storck as a Heritage Award recipient. The IAFE website said the Heritage Award is given to five recipients each year. Recipients are volunteer fair management personnel who have worked long and hard to see that the annual event they are associated with is able to continue as a valuable community showcase, the IAFE website said.

Storck said the award is given to an individual but it's also an award for the fair board to take pride in.

"It's important for the fair to have somebody achieve that goal," Storck said.

Although fair involvement is part of his family history, Storck said he's motivated for other reasons.

"I enjoy doing it," Storck said. "It's kind of a hobby. Some (people) go golfing or fishing. One of my passions is the fair."

As Storck has moved into a vice chairman role on the board, Ryan Sleiter has moved to president. Ryan Anderson is the new treasurer.