Schmidgall placed on 25 years supervised probation
Rustin Schmidgall, 36, of Tremont, Illinois, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 25 years of supervised probation with the Department of Corrections for sexually abusing a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship.
Schmidgall was sentenced in Stevens County District Court on Nov. 27. He pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct on Oct. 7.
Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan said Schmidgall starting serving his 60-day sentence immediately following court on Nov. 27. Thirty days of that sentence will be on electronic home monitoring.
Other conditions of his sentence include include registering as a predatory offender, comply with the recommendations of a psycho-sexual evaluation which include a completing an outpatient sex offender treatment program, no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18 and refrain from any use of chat lines, dating services and/or other social media networking sites unless approved by his probation agent.
Schmidgall must also pay a $500 fine plus fees and surcharges ($585 total).