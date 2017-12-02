Search
    Schmidgall placed on 25 years supervised probation

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 11:10 a.m.

    Rustin Schmidgall, 36, of Tremont, Illinois, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 25 years of supervised probation with the Department of Corrections for sexually abusing a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship.

    Schmidgall was sentenced in Stevens County District Court on Nov. 27. He pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct on Oct. 7.

    Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan said Schmidgall starting serving his 60-day sentence immediately following court on Nov. 27. Thirty days of that sentence will be on electronic home monitoring.

    Other conditions of his sentence include include registering as a predatory offender, comply with the recommendations of a psycho-sexual evaluation which include a completing an outpatient sex offender treatment program, no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18 and refrain from any use of chat lines, dating services and/or other social media networking sites unless approved by his probation agent.

    Schmidgall must also pay a $500 fine plus fees and surcharges ($585 total).

