Search for RFC director to continue, board member says

Anthony Ekren, a school board member and member of the RFC board, said the search will continue for additonal candidates for a director after two candidates were interviewed in Morris recently.

Candidates Wade Messner and Kasey T. Young were in Morris on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 respectively.

A story on the two candidates was published in the Nov. 11 Stevens County Times and posted on the website.

The RFC is partnership between the University of Minnesota Morris, Stevens County, the city of Morris and the Morris Area School District.