Humphrey School recognizes Morris Model

New this year is an award category recognizing innovation by the state's 11 American Indian tribes, "to heighten awareness about Native nations and the role they play in Minnesota," Jay Kiedrowski, senior fellow at the Humphrey School's Public and Nonprofit Leadership Center, said in a news release.

The awards program is organized in partnership with the Bush Foundation and its Native Nation Building Initiative and co-sponsored by the League of Minnesota Cities, the Association of Minnesota Counties, Minnesota Association of Townships, and the Minnesota School Boards Association. The awards recognize projects in five categories, and name one overall award winner in each: cities, counties, schools, townships, and the new Native Nations category, which recognizes collaborations between tribes and a local government entity.

"In our 11th year of this program, we are encouraged to see expansive ideas about collaboration at the core of so much innovation," said Kiedrowski. "Collaboration was readily apparent in the majority of the projects we reviewed in all of the categories."

A panel of judges considered more than 100 submissions for their creativity, sustainability, and collaboration. The five overall winners will receive a grant from the Bush Foundation to continue their work, and a professionally produced video to use for marketing and awareness. The winners in the city, county, township, and school categories will receive a $5,000 grant. The Local Government and Native Nations Collaboration Award winner will receive a $10,000 grant.

All 25 awardees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony and reception Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Humphrey School.