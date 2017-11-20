Jury finds Brad D. Tomlinson guilty of sex abuse

The jury reached its verdict after a four-day trial that started in the 8th District Court Stevens County on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and ended on Friday, Nov. 17, the release said.

Tomlinson is in jail pending sentencing.

The case against Tomlinson was investigated by the Morris Police Department and Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan said in the news release that he is "continually amazed by the bravery of sexual assault and abuse victims, including child victims, and recognizes that these individuals often have had to cope with life long trauma due to the acts perpetrated upon them."

Advocacy groups such as Someplace Safe and the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault are key to supporting victims and provide resources to law enforcement and the county attorney to prosecute sexual abuse crimes, Jordan said.