Looking Back

Mrs. Joe Kaley of Chokio, 82 years young, is undoubtedly the oldest lady in Stevens County and probably the oldest in the state, to take out a big game hunting license this year-and not only that, but also to bring back a deer from the north woods. Mrs. Kaley and her son, Matt Marty, returned Monday from their hunting trip from up north and both of them had deer.

"Every Family Has One", a comedy of the typical family life, will be presented by the Advanced class of the West Central School of Agriculture in the West Central auditorium on Nov. 22. This play offers a full evening of entertainment for the people of Morris and vicinity. Mrs. James C. Johnson directs the production,

55 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun of November 20, 1962

In one of the more spectacular automobile accidents that has occurred in downtown Morris in many moons, two buildings and six cars were damaged when an Alexandria man lost control of his car early Sunday afternoon. Police Chief L. F. Amborn roughly estimated the total damage, to cars and buildings, at about $15,000. There were no personal injuries. This is considered amazing in the light of the number of cars involved and in the light of Sunday auto and pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

The debaters from Morris High School "held their own" in a debate tournament at Hamline University. The members of the Morris A squad, composed of Janet Miller, Margaret Ann Coleman, Joan Tonn and Joyce Ersted, won three and lost three of their six rounds and obtained very high individual rankings.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of November 22, 2007

The 2007 Hancock Volleyball team finished the season with a 7-1 Conference Record. Volleyball awards for the year: Rookie Award, Kendra Schmidgall; Owl Award, Hannah Newhouse; Most Improved Courtney Gramm; Co-MVP's Jenny Noordmans and Erika Gramm; Manager Award Karly Fehr; All Conference Erika Gramm, Jenny Noordmans, Bree Holleman and Courtney Gramm; All-Conference Honorable Mention Lindsie Cunningham, Hannah Newhouse and Kendra Schmidgall and Conference Coach of the Year Kristi Fehr.