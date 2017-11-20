Prairie Ridge names Lesmeister CEO

"Danielle was selected from a pool of over 90 applicants after a thorough interview process to identify the best leadership fit for the long-term success of PRHHS," PRHHS Board of Trustees Chairman, Gene Wenstrom said in a Prairie Ridge news release. "We know her healthcare experience combined with her local connections will be great assets as we continue building relationships within our organizations and our communities to provide the best health care experiences possible."

Lesmeister grew up in Browns Valley, graduating from high school in Graceville. She received her bachelors of science in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica and most recently has served as director of community services at St. Francis Health Services in Morris. In this role she oversaw the quality, regulatory and day-to-day practices of the St. Francis services offered across the state of Minnesota.

"I have a passion for ensuring all Minnesotans have access to high quality health care while providing the tools & resources for people that directly provide these services," Lesmeister said. "I am excited to join this team and work together to help Prairie Ridge and Lake Region Healthcare remain strong and grow our services to continue helping people in our region improve their health.

Lesmeister and her husband Casey have four children who all attend school in Morris. S