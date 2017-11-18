Vet finds a place at Veterans Day program

"I just kind of thought I should share with other guys of my time," said Bartsch, a Vietnam era veteran.

Bartsch sat at a table filled with other veterans, most of them were about his age, during a reception before the program.

"I just wasn't comfortable," Bartsch said of attending a Veterans Day program. "I don't know... I've been in the (American) Legion for 40 years but I've never come to a program."

Bartsch said his reluctance was in part because he didn't feel comfortable with anyone knowing he was in the military. Many veterans returned from Vietnam "and were treated poorly," Bartsch said.

Bartsch was on riot duty stateside when he was called "baby killer" and got spit on by various war protesters.

Fellow Vietnam era veteran Howard Anderson said people who spit and cried "baby killer" were ignorant. They didn't understand what military service stood for, Anderson said.

"We were all of an era, we had no choice, we were going (to the military) one way or the other," Anderson said of the military draft that existed when he and Bartsch were young.

Bartsch was attending his first Veterans Day program on Nov. 13 but that didn't leave him excluded by other veterans because he had never attended. "It is kind of a brotherhood. We all have something in common," Anderson said.

The common bond is military service. Anderson and Bartsch would later join veterans inside the school gym for the program.

It was a program in which veterans were thanked and recognized for their service.

Morris Mayor and veteran Sheldon Giese said veterans teach the community what real citizenship is.

Veterans make sacrifices so that peace can be achieved, said Sandy Olson-Loy, the vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Minnesota, Morris. The university and the community honors the sacrifices and the peace veterans fought so hard to obtain, Olson-Loy said.