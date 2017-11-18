Community Calendar

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes a meal of grilled pork chops, a bake sale and a raffle

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

SONS OF NORWAY NORSKFODT LODGE 1-590 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Andrew Sheets will present the program on his recent trip to Norway. The Scandinavian Shop from Alexandria will have items on display. The public is welcome.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

THE VIKING LIBRARY SYSTEM Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at Viking Library System, 1915 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

7th ANNUAL TURKEY TROT fundraiser for the Courage Cottage in Morris. Race begins at 8 a.m, registration/check in begins at 7:30 a.m. Registration also available online at www.signmeup.com/122857

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

FIRE TRUCK RIDES WITH SANTA, sponsored by the Morris Fire Department, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Morris Theatre. A free movie, "Rocket Dog" will shown at 2 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS GALORE will held from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. at Hotel 200 in Morris Crafts, bake sale and more.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

SANTA NIGHT IN HANCOCK from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center. The event includes sleigh rides, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and other goodies. Santa night is sponsored by the Hancock Commercial Club with help from the Hancock FFA Chapter and Hodges 4-H.