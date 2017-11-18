Donnelly News

The weekend and this week has brought some nice temps. Most corn is picked; fall field work done, although some farmers have a few more days of work to finish up for the year.

Thanksgiving eve worship will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Kongsvinger.

St. John's, is sponsoring a "where's the beef dinner?" raffle. Drawing will be held Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Church.

Both churches will again have a poinsettia garden during advent this year. They also need advent wreath lighters readers again this year. Contact the parish office for more details 246-3211.

On Nov. 26, advent decorating will take place at Kongsvinger following services and at St. John's following services with a potluck dinner afterwards.

The Donnelly Fire department meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the fire hall.

Dustin Backman of Donnelly passed away on Nov.8. Survivors include his parents Brad and Jonna Backman of Donnelly and their family, his grandmother Liz Aschman of Morris.

Herman Red Hats Christmas party is 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at AJ'S in Herman.