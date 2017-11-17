Wayne & Jean's Evergreens win again in Parade of Lights (with video)
Wayne & Jean's Evergreens wins Best Overall for the second straight year at the annual Grand Parade of Lights Thursday, Nov. 16 in Morris. Their float was inspired by an old-fashioned Christmas.
Riverview Dairy won Best Use of Lights with its semitruck that had lights that went to music. There were a total of 31 floats in the parade this year.