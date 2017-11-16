Search
    Wayne & Jean's Evergreens win again in Parade of Lights

    By Brooke Kern on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:09 p.m.
    Wayne & Jean's Evergreens won Best Overall for the second straight year at the Grand Parade of Lights Thursday, Nov. 16 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 12
    Riverview Dairy earned Best Use of Lights at the annual Parade of Lights Thursday, Nov. 16 in Morris. Its semi had lights that went with the music. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 12
    Candy Cane Dash runners got in a quick run before the annual Parade of Lights Thursday night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 12
    8 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times9 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times10 / 12
    11 / 12
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times12 / 12

    Wayne & Jean's Evergreens wins Best Overall for the second straight year at the annual Grand Parade of Lights Thursday, Nov. 16 in Morris. Their float was inspired by an old-fashioned Christmas.

    Riverview Dairy won Best Use of Lights with its semitruck that had lights that went to music. There were a total of 31 floats in the parade this year.

    Brooke Kern

