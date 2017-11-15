Young says communication will help grow RFC

Communication is a way to engage the Regional Fitness Center to the community and it needs to be "clear and concise communication," said Kasey T. Young.

Young is one of two candidates for the director's position at the RFC. He was in Morris on Nov. 8. Young is the basic instructional program coordinator for recreational/physical activity promotion program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Young said as he reviewed the RFC's website he noticed outdated links on the website that complicate communication with the community.

Along with clear and concise communication, the RFC can build on its use of social media but also use simple brochures to help communicate and market the facility and programs to the community and the University of Minnesota Morris campus.

Communication is a key to engaging with the public but so is diversifying and expanding programming, Young said.

The RFC is a cooperative of the city of Morris, Stevens County, the Morris Area School District and the University of Minnesota Morris.

The RFC can engage the UMM by expanding on existing wellness programs and reviewing what it takes for employees to qualify for insurance reimbursement on wellness programs, Young said.

Young said it is "extremely important" for the RFC director to be engaged in the community.

One way to be visible is to reach out to the business community and form partnerships.

The RFC can be the go to entity for health and fitness within the county, city, school district and UMM, Young said.

Although he's been working on a college campus, Young said, it's the community and public piece of the RFC that attracted him to the position.

One of the weakness of fitness centers on a college campus is they are too narrowly focused on serving students, Young said. He likes that the RFC seems to give the same weight to community members as it does college students.

As BIP coordinator at UND, Young oversees instructors, budget and programs as well as equipment maintenance.

RFC officials have shared the need for equipment maintenance and repair and hinted at a possible capital campaign to make improvements.

Young said he does not have direct experience with a capital fundraising campaign but he does know he'd want to explore grants as a way to support any campaign. Grants specifically geared toward rural health and fitness are available, he said.

Similar grants are available to replace equipment, Young said.

When he started as the UND BIP coordinator in 2008 much of the equipment was outdated. He developed a plan to replace that equipment.