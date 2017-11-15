Woman has minor injuries from two-vehicle crash

One person sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported at about 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of 180th Street and 570th Avenue, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office said. Naomi Fynboh, 43, of Donnelly was driving a vehicle southbound on 570th Avenue and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Joanne Haugland, 59, of Donnelly, the sheriff's office said. Haugland was transported to Stevens Community Medical Center with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. Fynboh and her passengers were not injured. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Stevens County Ambulance Service, the Donnelly Fire Department, Morris Fire Department and Chokio First Responders all responded to the accident.