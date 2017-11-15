Messner wants to draw more of community to RFC

One way to build membership at the Regional Fitness Center in Morris is to offer events and activities that bring the community into the facility, said Wade Messner.

Messner is one of two candidates for the RFC director's position. He was in Morris on Nov. 6 as part of the interview process. The other candidate, Kasey Young, was in Morris on Nov. 8

Messner said an event such as an after Thanksgiving exercise day can expose the community to

different activities that can be offered regularly at the RFC.

Messner is an activity therapist III at Lifes Skills and Transition Center in Grafton, North Dakota, and has experience working at the YMCA in Minot, North Dakota. He is a 2006 graduate of Minot State University and has a masters from California University of Pennsylvania.

Not only is it important to have events to draw the community in, Messner said, he and the staff need to be involved in the community.

"Staff can participate in other events (outside the RFC)," Messner said. He would also be visible in the community. That participation could even include attending school board meetings, Messner said.

The RFC is a joint facility with Stevens County, the University of Minnesota Morris, the Morris Area School District and the city of Morris.

Messner said that partnership provides opportunities to get involved but also means the RFC needs to learn what are the needs and wants of members of those specific partner communities.

For example, it is important to connect with the staff and students at the UMM. The RFC could offer a free week of RFC use to those groups as a way to introduce them to the RFC, and hopefully, it encourages them to join.

"You need to go to faculty and staff and make them feel welcome," Messner said.

RFC officials have mentioned the need to replace equipment and also hinted at a possible capital campaign.

Messner said he'd like to develop a depreciation fund at the RFC that would allow the fitness center to replace equipment on a timely basis.

As the physical director at the YMCA in Minot, Messner was responsible for maintaining fitness equipment which included regular repairs and replacement.