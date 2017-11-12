Looking Back

U.S. troops and supplies are now rolling into Alaska, over the Alaska Highway (Alcan), which was finished months ahead of schedule. The 1,600-mile road ends at Fairbanks. Brig. Gen. William Hoge and Maj. E. J. Stann, executive officer discussed the route at Whitehorse. The Alcan scenic road winds its way through the Yukon.

Harry Otto was up from St. Paul and decided to close his grocery store here as he expects to take over the management of a National Tea store in St. Paul. R. G. Cushing will have charge of disposing of the stock here. The family expects to move to St. Paul when suitable living quarters can be obtained.

County Chairman Stang of the scrap drive committee, states that according to latest figures available, Stevens county has turned in over 1300 tons of scrap metal, the quota being 882 tons, and that the cooperation of every citizen was fine. Thank you to all involved in the cooperation of the drive.

60 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Tribune of November 15, 1957

The winner of the big $500 Wampum jackpot in Morris this week was Paul Pasche of Hancock. He was presented with the stack of Wampum bucks by Mrs. William Murphy at the Morris Floral Co. Mr. Pasche's name was drawn for the prize and he qualified for it by being at the Greenhouse when his name was called at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Mrs. Margaret Alm and sons Teddy and Gary went to Minneapolis where they will make their future home. Mrs. Alm, who has been principal secretary and assistant registrar at the West Central School and Experiment Station for a number of years, recently resigned that position to become administrative secretary in the office of Dean William Thorpe, head of the College of Veterinary Medicine on the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota. Mrs. Alm has been succeeded at the West Central School by Mrs. Milton Berglund.

At a regular meeting of the Morris Kiwanis club at the Del Monico Café, Daniel Stang was awarded for fourteen-year tab for perfect attendance and Dr. Quentin Dunnum was inducted into the club as a new member. Rev. Victor Schmidt did the awarding of the tab and the inducting of the new member.

Candidates for this season's Morris Tiger basketball squad reported to Coach Truman Carlson for the opening practice, with six lettermen from last year's squad among the 20 candidates who have been working out under the direction of Coach Carlson this week. Letter winners back from last year include John Schultz, Gary Raasch, Tom Eidsvold, Harry Hennen, Karl Kieffer and Jerry Jackson. It is expected this squad will be cut down to about 15 boys. In addition to the 20 candidates out for the A squad, assistant coaches Stan Kent and Bob Brimi have a B squad of about 35 boys working out daily on the Armory court.

30 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun of November 3, 1987

The U of M President Ken Keller was on hand at UMM Field for the Cougars' victory over conference foe Winona State University. Keller was joined by three local dignitaries who shared in Saturday's enjoyment; UMM Chancellor Jack Imholte, UMM Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary McGrath and UMM Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean Bettina Blake.

The Morris High School will be presenting the fall musical "GREASE" November 12 and 13. In the MHS production, the main characters include: Ed Spohr is Danny, Maurine Lampert is Sandy, Anne Barber is Patty, Carrie Hadler is Rizzo, Liane Swanson is over eater Jan, Dara George is Marty and Sarah Hanke is Frenchy. Lori McCarthy is the director of the show and the choreographer is Sue Moen from Appleton.

Dave Williams, the new owner of CJ Sports in Morris, was recently greeted by smiling Chamber of Commerce ambassador Tom Trost, Chamber manager Gail Nelson and Miss Morris Lisa Erickson.