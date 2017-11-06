Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Public forums set for RFC manager candidates

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Candidates for the manager's position at the Regional Fitness Center have been scheduled for presentations on Monday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 8.

    Wade Messner is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

    Kasey Young is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

    The events include a presentation and open forum.

    The presentation topic is: How would you increase community memberships and enhance UMM staff and faculty engagement?

    Presentations and the open forum are in the RFC conference room.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalRegional Fitness CenterRFCMorrisHancockStevens County
    Advertisement
    randomness