Public forums set for RFC manager candidates
Candidates for the manager's position at the Regional Fitness Center have been scheduled for presentations on Monday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Wade Messner is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.
Kasey Young is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The events include a presentation and open forum.
The presentation topic is: How would you increase community memberships and enhance UMM staff and faculty engagement?
Presentations and the open forum are in the RFC conference room.