Looking Back

Barbara Norby, Renee Clausen and Fran Dalseth are candidates for Homecoming Queen honors at Morris high school. The Homecoming Queen, who will be crowned Thursday morning, will reign over the Tigers homecoming events Friday. Candidates for queen attendant from the sophomore class are Jennifer Klein, Rose Lesmeister and Jean Olen. Candidates from the junior class are Jenell Ketterling, Randee Wagner and Rhonda Joos.

Fall enrollment at the University of Minnesota, Morris is 1,107, according to an announcement of full-time enrollment. The enrollment at UMM is given as 45 more than the enrollment of a year ago.

Three more area students who are attending the University of Minnesota, Morris this fall are Janet G. Olsen, Ralph D. Huebner and Charles W. Jorgenson. Olsen and Huebner are Alberta high school graduates and Jorgenson is a graduate from Morris high school.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of November 2, 1977

Tricks or treaters were out in force Halloween night as they made their way around town. A group consisting of Lois Schmidgall, Renae Gades, Peggy Schmidgall and Kristi DeGier admit the treats were plentiful and tasty.

Mr and Mrs. Will Sloneker marked their 65th wedding anniversary with their children hosting them at a dinner for immediate family and relatives. It had been a busy week for the Slonekers as they were honored by the Senior Citizens Club, were interviewed by KMRS radio and received best wishes at a reception line following services at their church, Our Redeemer's, Sunday morning.

Hancock Community Health Services, Inc. Is the title of the non-profit corporation formed this week to establish and staff a doctor-dentist clinic in Hancock. Decision to incorporate was made by the Doctor-Dentist Procurement Committee of the Hancock Commercial Club so there would be a legal vehicle in which to pursue a course of action.

Delven Pahl and Dave Schmidgall parked the Hancock Fire Department's new $42,000 truck by the water tower the other day where it was inspected by a representative from the State Fire Marshal's office. Needless to say, it passed inspection. Mr. Pahl and Darrell DeJager recently attended a special two-day fire apparatus course at Tipton, Indiana, when they went to pick up the truck.

20 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun of October 28, 1997

Fire Prevention Month of October gave an opportunity for many in the community to better appreciate the resources of the Morris Fire Department. One of the educational sessions was at Jeanne and Margaret Miller's Daycare. Daycare kids who attended were Nicholas Vipond, Adam Schmidgall, Zak Hennen, Weston Anderson, Jenny Hennen, Jerid Berning, Trevor Eystad, Mitchell Kill, Nicole Hustad, Ashley Hennen, Austin Maanum, Justin Koehntop, Cody Kill, Tanner Berning, Autumn Eystad and Evan Schultz. The Morris Fire Department was represented by Jerry Lesmeister.

This year's Morris Area High girls swimming/diving team consists of Erin Flicker, Tracy Williams, Sarah Jost, Keri Harstad, Anne Kill, Carissa Braun, Laura Busian, Martha Crouse, Julie Tickle, Ellen Jost, Courtney Rambow, Jenny Loher, Heidi Hokanson, Caitlin Stark, Katie Rau, Elysia Riedner, Carrie Dingman, Erin Strehlo, Abby Exner, Chelsey Rambow, Heidi VanKempen, Tonia Schmidt, Bernadette O'Reilly, Amy Hagen, Jessica Nelson, Erin Cuomo, Alicia Spencer, Elizabeth Rentz. Head coach Doug Christens and diving coach Dylan Duffy.