Habitat for Humanity seeks family partner

Applications are available at at www.habitatprairielakes.org or at the Morris Area Chamber of Commerce, Morris Public Library, and Stevens County HRA office.

Applicants must show a need for better housing, ability to pay for mortgage and escrow payments and be willing to put in work at the home.

Applications will be accepted through the end of December 2017.

Habitat for Humanity works to provide low-cost, no-interest homes to families and has volunteers who work on home projects. The Stevens County affiliate has built seven homes for local families in the past 20 years.

For more information, contact the affiliate office at 320-634-0355,

angies@habitatprairielakes.org, or visit www.habitatprairielakes.org.