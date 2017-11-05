Dayton touts buffer success; Stevens County progresses

Landowners had until Nov. 1 to comply with a 50-foot buffer requirement for land along lakes, streams and rivers. Governor Mark Dayton said in an Oct. 30 news call with media that as of that date, 95 percent of the land parcels were in compliance.

"Generally, it's been pretty good," said Adam Erickson of the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District. Stevens SWCD is in charge of making sure land in Stevens County complies with the buffer law.

Not all land in compliance will have 50-foot buffers.

"It may have started that way (as one size fits all)," Dayton said. But after receiving input from landowners, the law was adjusted to allow for alternatives to a 50-foot buffer strip.

Alternatives such as cover crops and low tillage practices and negative slopes are some of the six available options.

Erickson said alternatives have been used in Stevens County.

John Jaschke, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, said there are several reasons for the success rate in compliance with the new buffer law.

One is "a lot of farmers have had buffers for many years," Jaschke said. Another reason is that soil and water conservation districts have been working well with landowners to implement a plan to comply .

The law also allows for flexibility, Jaschke said.

The second round of compliance ends on Nov. 1, 2018. Land that drains into public ditch systems must have a 16.5-foot strip between the ditch and the private land. The law also allows for alternative practices to meet the requirement.

Erickson said it's encouraging that landowners have complied in high numbers in the first round. Of the two rounds, the first round was the most difficult in Stevens County because of the nature of lakes, streams and rivers, he said.

It's tougher to work with public waters that curve or have uneven boundaries when compared to a public ditch that is straighter, Erickson said.

"With a straight ditch (there are) a lot less variables," Erickson said.