Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly News.
Some snow and colder weather during the last week is a reminder that winter is on its way, although we had a nice weekend for various activities
The movie "Rick Steves' Luther and the Reformation", will be shown at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at St. John's (6:30 if you saw part of it during services recently.)
Work days have been scheduled for the Kongsvinger fall festival: Norwegian Sweets Day will start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8; . Lefse Days will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 15..
The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Main Street.
The Rendsville 4-h Club meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at St. John's.
Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 20 at the fire hall.