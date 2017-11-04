Donnelly News

The movie "Rick Steves' Luther and the Reformation", will be shown at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at St. John's (6:30 if you saw part of it during services recently.)

Work days have been scheduled for the Kongsvinger fall festival: Norwegian Sweets Day will start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8; . Lefse Days will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 15..

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Main Street.

The Rendsville 4-h Club meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at St. John's.

Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 20 at the fire hall.