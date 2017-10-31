Retired professor can mix it up in home lab

Barbour is a retired chemistry professor at the University of Minnesota Morris. His basement is like a lab that is equipped to make beer and wine.

He started with brewing beer and although it isn't a religion but it does have a bible called "The Joy of Home Brewing." Barbour bought it and one could say it led to his conversion to home brewing.

"The science part is a lot of it," Barbour said of the attraction. Brewing combines biology and chemistry. "But, I also like beer. I like good beer."

"A lot of beer brewed in this world is not worth drinking, but that's me," Barbour said. He likes beers based in malt. "I've always loved malt. Even as a kid, malted milk balls were one of my great vices," Barbour said.

Barbour bought the brewing bible and started experimenting.

"I think the biggest surprise to me was 'Hey, I can actually drink this,'" Barbour said of his early batches of brew. "It's pretty cool."

Barbour said he's not anti-social but he likes that he can brew beer by himself. He also likes that he can immerse himself in the brewing process.

"I typically start the yeast culture the day before," Barbour said. "On the morning of, everything you are going to use, you stage it, you wash it, you sanitize everything.That takes a while."

When he does brew beer, he does so in five-gallon batches.

"A typical brew boil itself is about an hour," Barbour said. The brew is cooled and moved to the multi-stage fermentation stage.

As the beer boils, the steam rises and the scent of yeast and malt wafts through the house.

The first stage is two to three weeks. The brew is transferred to vessels before it is poured into bottles where it ferments for a week to 10 days before it's ready to drink.

"Dark heavy beer takes longer to ferment because there are more carbohydrates in it," Barbour said.

Barbour started brewing beer with box kits that came complete with ingredients. "I began to learn more from there. Pretty soon I was buying ingredients."

Barbour keeps notes of his beer brews. A successful stout resulted in this note: "Definitely do it again."

And he did. Another brew from 2004 resulted in this note. "Smooth as silk." And another from a different batch. "Tastes like heaven."

Not all batches have been successful.

"I've made some that were quite undrinkable. Usually the failures are not caused by the recipe," Barbour said. Most failures happen because the yeast gets contaminated, he said.

"In brewing beer you are making a culture to grow a microorganism," Barbour said. If the microorganism is contaminated the beer will taste bad, he said.

Barbour didn't brew much beer in recent months because of illness. He was able to start cooking more food in his home kitchen since he retired in earlier this year.

He said this month that his brew-making lab needs a little care before he returns to it. "I'm still concentrating on cooking ," Barbour said in an email on Oct. 26.

Wine-making was also put on hold for a few months earlier this year. The process is similar to brewing beer, but, "beer unlike wine, does not get better with age," Barbour said. Most of his wine is made from a kit.

His next project is crafting a new wine. "A zinfandel from California," Barbour said on Oct. 26.

Barbour prefers to drink his home-brewed beer at the end of the day while he choses wine to drink while cooking.

When he own crafted beverages are not available, he has a few rules for his drinks. It has to be good beer and good wine and that doesn't mean either has to be expensive. He's pleased that interest in wine over the past several years has prompted the start of many regional and small wineries.

The interest and increase in small wineries is similar to the surge in micro-breweries and tap houses for beer.

A fundamental rule for beer that he follows is that "Beer comes in bottles, beans comes in cans," Barbour said.

That applies to his own brewed beer and homemade wine. Barbour uses bottles but doesn't buy them. He will sanitize his own empty bottles and those he receives from friends.

"A case of empty beer bottles cost as much as a case of beer does," Barbour said.

Barbour may not be filling those beer bottles as often these days as cooks more in his home kitchen, yet the retired sciences professor knows his brewing lab is waiting in the basement