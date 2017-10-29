Looking Back

A great statewide drive with $76,000,000 as the goal was under way in all parts of Minnesota today, as 10,000 volunteers prepared to call on every farmer in the state within the next three weeks. With the backing of every important farm organization in the state the War Savings staff completed arrangements for a thorough solicitation of every farm family in every county, to get every farmer to put a substantial part of his farm income into war bonds. The farmer will be asked to turn at least 10 percent of the farm income into war bonds and to pour as rapidly as possible these millions of dollars into the war effort. Farmers will be asked to say how many bonds they will buy during the four months period before March 1, whether at one time or in monthly installments.

A six-point wartime food production and marketing program, ordered by the National Food Requirements committee, is being put into work immediately by the Farm Security administration in Stevens County, B. C. Graff, FSA supervisor announced today. The growing importance of the small farmer in producing the nation's food requirements is indicated in the secretary's request that the FSA advise him of any measures necessary to strengthen or broaden its efforts in carrying out the wartime effort. Two hundred FSA families in Stevens County have greatly increased their production this year by improved farm and home management practices.

Stevens County's 295 4-H members have joined with fellow club members from all over the country in dedicating the week of Nov. 7-14 to 4-H achievement and mobilization. During that week, local boys and girls will not only join in national observance but will also take steps to introduce the new streamlined wartime program to all young people in the community who have not yet taken part in 4-H. Members will receive special credit for their work in wartime production and club meeting will deal with problems that 4-H members meet in their war work.

50 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of October 26, 1967

Over 200 guests helped Mr and Mrs. L. J. Van Otterloo celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house in the parlors of the Christian Reformed Church. The Van Otterloos were the recipients of many gifts and cards as well as receiving the congratulations of friends and relatives. Their four daughters, Mrs. Ray Ras (Dorothy) of Grand Rapids, MI; Mrs. Raymond Bouma (Julia) of Cyrus; Mrs. Wiersma (Helen) of New Brighton; Mrs. Harold Dykhuizen of Bloomington were present with their families with the exception of one grandchild.

Martha and Dale Noordmans, daughter and son of Mr and Mrs. Sidney Noordmans of Hancock, have enrolled as freshmen at Oak Hills Bible Institute, Bemidji, MN. They are enrolled in a three year course of study with a major in Bible and a choice of minors in Christian education, missions, Bible and the ministry.

The Mall, long held as a haven and center of beauty in the midst of the various buildings on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Morris, is being torn up. The purpose is to make the Mall more useable as a center of student activities and as a beautiful and well-designed hub around which the entire campus revolves. Sod has been removed, new elevations have been created and plans have been made for an elliptical sidewalk, establishing shaded and elevated areas for study and outdoor events including graduation.

Albert Johnson, assistant professor of music and director of the first concert choir at the UMM has announced the selection of Ron Meiss of Hancock as a member of the 1967-68 concert choir. Mr. Meiss is a bass and was chosen from a group of 150 students who auditioned. The concert choir is comprised of 65 UMM men and women.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of October 24, 2007

Researching the family that's come before us is important to understanding who we are, and more importantly, why we are who we are. Jean Ekern and her daughter, Joan Ekern Axdal, and Ekern's cousin, Vivian Everson Sardeson, recently were honored with a family history award in the Heritage Education Commission's Family History Research Contest. Ekern and Axdal's extensive hardcover volume, "Hoverud Connections: Immigrant Ancestors from Valdres and Hallingdal, Norway-155 years in America" was named the winner of the "26th Annual Audrey Zube Jones Family History Research Award". This family history research became Ekern's after retirement project, lasting seven years to complete.

On the fifth anniversary of Minnesota senator's death, Camp Wellstone has a growing influence on thousands of political activists. The camps teach everything from fundraising to how to deal with reporters. Every Camp Wellstone emphasizes Wellstone's philosophy of involving lots of ordinary citizens in campaigns.

Morris resident, Elizabeth Donovan was among 58 first-year medical students who received their first white coats at the University of Minnesota Medical School-Duluth campus. Receiving their personal white coats is a rite of passage for students entering medical school.

Eight Gators from the Minnewaska/Morris Area swimming and diving team have qualified for the section meet which will be held in Sartell. Section qualifiers from the Gators' swimming and diving team are Paige Entzi, McKayla Smith, Natalie Johnston, Kelsey Greenwaldt, Laura Moe, Dani Boutain, Brittany Opdahl and Natalie Holte.