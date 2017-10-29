Pay It Forward recognizes Gerdes (with video)

But, in a way, they weren't really joking. Gerdes is the recent recipient of the Pay It Forward Stevens County Award. The award is given by a group of businesses in Stevens County to honor a recipient who contributes to the community. Recipients are selected from those nominated.

"He's always helping, no matter what," Karen Claassen said. Classen nominated Gerdes for the award.

"I've lived here since 1970 and ever since I've known him he's been active in the community," Claassen said.

Gerdes is the mayor of Chokio but he has a big role as a community volunteer. Claassen's nomination said Gerdes gives rides to those in need, picks up litter with his grandkids along Minnesota Highway 28, helps residents maintain lawnmowers, sprays weeds, removes snow from driveways and regular mows the yards at the senior center, memorial garden, a church parsonage and cemetery and Legion club.

"The city of of Chokio benefits greatly by the work he does," Claassen wrote in her nomination.

Gerdes did make it to the senior center in time to hear the reading of Claassen's nomination.

He smiled and gave a slight shrug when asked why he does so much volunteer and other work in the community.

"It's fun. I enjoy it," Gerdes said. "It's good for our little town."

But, it's also good for him, too. "I would miss it. I get to meet the people (while working)," Gerdes said.

Claassen's nomination also said that Gerdes is a member of the church cemetery board, Federated Telephone company board and the board for the Stevens County Economic Improvement Committee.

Claassen said although the list of Gerdes' contributions to the community she included in her nomination was long, "After this was done (submitted) I heard about a lot more that he does," Claassen said.

Nomination forms for Pay It Forward Stevens County are available at participating business including Morris Pizza Ranch, Bank of the West, West Central Screen and Print, Regional Fitness Center, KMRS/KKOK Radio Stations, Sheer Designs, Superior/WestMor, Stevens Community Medical Center and the Stevens County Times.