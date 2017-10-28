Halloween wonderland: Bar owner has fun with Halloween

"I try and leave up the orange lights all year," Bentson said. The orange string lights that crisscross the ceiling of the bar fall in line with the Harley-Davidson motif of the bar. Bentson's love of motorcycles spurs events all year round, including group rides during the summer.

However, the intense Halloween passion coincides with memories of her late mother. Bentson's earliest memory of the holiday is picking out a costume with her mom. "She enjoyed it, I chose a gypsy outfit."

Over the generations, a love of Halloween hasn't quite struck the youngest of the family.

"My grandson, Jameson, gets so scared sometimes. We went to Spirit of Halloween and he asked to leave. But when he comes to the bar, I have to tell him that [the decorations] are just Grandma's friends," Bentson said of the four-year-old. "He's gotten better with his fear."

Her decorations range from strings of lights to a mechanical dog that jumps forward and growls at passersby to a witch that taps on the bar's cooler window behind the countertop. The only thing that creeps Bentson out is snakes.

"She does a great job, people just love coming in and seeing what's new," said Barb Gritner, a long-time friend of Bentson's.

Bentson starts decorating early but she is ambitious as Carol Peterson, an employee and friend of Bentson's, recently said with a laugh, "It's almost Halloween and she's not even finished!"

For seven years, the Place-to-Be has attracted customers from all over the area. Bentson is the host for a Halloween party on the weekend closest to the holiday, this year's falling on Oct. 28.

"It's always nice when it's on a weekend. More people come out and get dressed up," Bentson adds. "My favorite had to be when Casey Lesmeister came dressed up as Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball."

With no taxi in the area, Bentson has set up a few designated drivers for those looking to attend the party. Bentson mentioned that a handful of customers had told her they'd stay longer if there were a service. "We'll try it this year and see how it goes. Hopefully more will come."

That's not to say that customers don't show up for the annual party.

Music will start at 9 pm on Saturday, Oct. 28. At midnight, the annual costume contest will be held. Bentson gives prizes for first through third place.

"Anyone that comes in dressed up on actual Halloween this year, they're going to get their first drink at happy hour price," Bentson said.